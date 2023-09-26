30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
1. Jon Jones
Jon Jones was the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world for a long time, but controversy seems to follow him everywhere he goes, always putting his reputation and legacy at stake. Jones just re-signed with the UFC on a big deal after Francis Ngannou was released from his contract and will now begin his journey at heavyweight. Jones is 20-1 (14-0 in title fights) with eight performance bonuses.
Jones hasn’t fought in two years, preparing for his move up to heavyweight and dealing with legal issues, but the former light heavyweight champ is considered the greatest mixed martial artist ever. Jones has the most title wins in UFC history with 14, has the most consecutive title defenses at light heavyweight with eight, and is undefeated (save for a disqualification in a fight he was well on his way to winning).
Jones joined the UFC in 2008 beating Stephan Bonnar, future ONE FC champ Brandon Vera, Vladimir Matyushenko, and future Bellator champ Ryan Bader on his way to fighting for the light heavyweight title. Jones became the youngest UFC champion in history with a win over Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and defended it against a gauntlet of opponents which include Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, and Alexander Gustafsson. Jones/Gustafsson was one of the greatest fights of all time in the light heavyweight division. Jone’s reach is his biggest advantage to go along with his wrestling and fight IQ.
Jones was stripped of the title on three separate occasions for legal issues and drug miscues, but won the vacant title back against Gustaffson and defended it against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes before deciding to move up, having cleaned out the division.
Everyone is eager to find out if that same Jon Jones will resurface in a new division, and we won’t have to wait long to find out. Jones is scheduled to fight for the vacant heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.