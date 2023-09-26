30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
28. Pat Miletich
Pat Miletich was the first welterweight champion in UFC history, going 5-1 in title fights and defending the title four times. Miletich also founded Miletich Fighting Systems, considered one of the most successful camps, producing several world champions including Matt Hughes, Tim Sylvia, Jens Pulver, and Robbie Lawler.
Miletich won the UFC 16 welterweight tournament in 1998 and won the belt from there, defending it against Jorge Patino, Andre Pederneiras, John Alessio, and Kenichi Yamamoto. In 2001 Miletich lost the title to Carlos Newton and went 1-1 before moving up to welterweight and hopping around to a few organizations and ending his career with an 8-2 UFC record. Miletich was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2014 and had worked as an analyst for Legacy Fighting Alliance up until last year.