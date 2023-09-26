30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
3. Georges St-Pierre
Widely considered one of the best fighters of all time, Georges St-Pierre was ranked as the number one welterweight in the world for a long while, even retiring at the top. St-Pierre is one of seven multi-division champions, was 13-2 in title fights, and has the most consecutive title defenses in the welterweight division with nine. St-Pierre would go 20-2 throughout his UFC career with seven performance bonuses.
St-Pierre joined the UFC in 2004 at 6-0 and was awarded a title shot after two fights, losing to Matt Hughes. After taking out Jason Miller, Frank Trigg, Sean Sherk, and BJ Penn, St-Pierre got revenge against Hughes and became a welterweight champion for the first time. In a shocking upset, St-Pierre lost the belt to Matt Serra thereafter and after beating Hughes again for the interim title, got his revenge on Serra as well, making him a two-time champion. That would be the last time St-Pierre ever lost a fight, defending his title against Jon Fitch, Penn, Thiago Alves, Dan Hardy, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, and Johny Hendricks before stepping away from the sport in 2013.
In 2017, St-Pierre returned at UFC 217 to face Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, finishing Bisping in the third round and adding more gold and records to his legacy. St-Pierre announced his retirement in 2019 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame a year later. One of the fights we were never awarded was St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva, a battle of the two best fighters in the world at that point, who is next up on this list.