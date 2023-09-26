30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
29. Benson Henderson
Benson Henderson joined the UFC in 2011 with a 13-2 record and stayed with the organization for five years, winning the lightweight championship and defending it three times, tying Frankie Edgar and BJ Penn for most title defenses while going 4-1 in title fights. Henderson was 11-3 with the organization with four performance bonuses.
Henderson was the lightweight champion for WEC before the UFC absorbed it, losing to Anthony Pettis before joining the organization. Henderson went 3-0, beating Clay Guida in a title eliminator and then beating Frankie Edgar to claim the lightweight title. Henderson defended it against Edgar, Nate Diaz, and Gilbert Melendez before relinquishing it to Anthony Pettis once again. From there on out, Henderson went 4-2, eventually moving to welterweight and finishing his UFC stint with a win against Jorge Masvidal.
After choosing not to re-sign with the UFC, Henderson joined Bellator where he is currently still fighting and is scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Usman for the lightweight strap. Henderson wasn’t known to be a finisher, only having two throughout his UFC career, but his pace and output were usually the reason he came out with a win.