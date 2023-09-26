30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
15. Amanda Nunes
Amanda Nunes, whom many consider the greatest female fighter of all time, has had an incredible and still-growing career. Nunes is 10-1 in title bouts, defended her bantamweight title five consecutive times, is the first woman to become a two-division champion, is the only fighter to defend two UFC titles while holding both, and currently has the longest combined title reign. Nunes is 15-2 in the UFC with five performance bonuses.
The number one ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Nunes joined the UFC in 2013 and after starting 2-1, reeled off 12 straight. With wins against Germaine de Randamie, Sara McMann, and Valentina Shevchenko, Nunes beat Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in 2016 to become the bantamweight champion.
After defending her title against Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and former champions Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, and de Randamie, Nunes faced featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (another who’s considered the GWOAT). Nunes did what no other opponent could do to Cyborg, finish her by knockout. Nunes would go on to defend that title against Felicia Spencer and Megan Anderson.
In 2021, Nunes lost her bantamweight title to Julianna Pena but won the rematch convincingly and is currently awaiting her next challenge as she cements herself as a women’s MMA legend.