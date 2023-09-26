30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
20. Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo, the Olympic gold medalist, is also one of seven multi-division champions and one of five simultaneous champions in the UFC, winning both the flyweight and bantamweight championships within a calendar year. Cejudo is also only the second fighter to defend both titles in different weight classes. Cejudo went 4-1 in title fights, opting to retire in 2020 after winning five straight fights and two titles, going 10-2 with three performance bonuses.
Cejudo entered the UFC in 2014 and was 10-0 before challenging for his first title. Cejudo lost that fight to Demetrious Johnson and then dropped a split decision to Joseph Benavidez. Cejudo bounced back after that beating current Bellator champion Sergio Pettis before upsetting Johnson in a rematch and claiming the flyweight title.
Cejudo defended the flyweight gold in a fight with bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw. After Dillashaw was stripped of his title, Cejudo beat former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes for the vacant belt and then defended it against former champ Dominick Cruz. In May 2020 Cejudo vacated his titles and announced his retirement. As we all know by now, Cejudo is back in the UFC talent pool, positioning himself for another title fight and looking to further cement his legacy as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.