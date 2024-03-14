Grading every heavyweight champion in UFC history
The heavyweight division is in a bit of a stalemate as fans wait for the promotion to announce what it will do with Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall.
By Jaren Kawada
Frank Mir (2004-2005)
Grade: Incomplete
Much like Bas Rutten, Mir was given high expectations upon winning the belt but was never given the chance to reach them. Mir won the belt with a submission of Tim Sylvia at UFC 48 but never attempted a title defense after a near-fatal motorcycle accident permanently altered the trajectory of his career.
Improving his record to 8-1 after the win over Sylvia, Mir was seen by fans as the next generation, the future of the division and the one who would finally assert dominance at heavyweight after years of the title constantly changing hands. But alas, injuries claimed another young fighter and Andrei Arlovski would be promoted from his interim champion status to succeed Mir.
Mir entered the UFC with an accomplished submission grappling background, providing a change of pace to what fans had become accustomed to in the division. Before Mir's reign, a majority of UFC heavyweight champions imposed traditional striking and wrestling-heavy approaches.
Nearly two years after suffering the injuries, Mir would return to the octagon and fight his way back into championship contention. Mir would claim the interim belt in 2008 with a win over Antonio Rogerio Nogueira but never become an undisputed champion again despite being given two more opportunities.