Gordon Ryan looks unrecognizable in latest photos
Gordon Ryan has shaved off his hair and beard and now finally looks his age.
By Amy Kaplan
Gordon Ryan is aging backward.
The BJJ star shaved off his trademark grey hair and beard revealing a baby face behind all the hair. Ryan took to Instagram to share several photos of his new look and it shocked even some of the UFC's biggest names.
"Who the f*ck is that guy? (In my best Connor McGregor voice)," UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones wrote.
Former UFC champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk wrote, "Nooooo way. isn’t ya." Belal Muhammad simply wrote "wow" and we're thinking it too.
Frankie Edgar wrote, "Young buck." Hector Lombard agreed writing, "Looking young."
Surf legend Kelly Slater commented writing, "Who took over your account?" and actor Mario Lopez joked, "Who’s this kid on my timeline?"
Ryan was always criticized for looking much older than his 28 years, but now he looks even younger.
Gordon Ryan announced injury, withdrawal from WNO & UFC Fight Pass Invitational
On Nov. 24, Ryan announced he'd be withdrawing from his upcoming main event matches at Tezos WNO 21 and UFC Fight Pass Invitational due to an injury.
“A few days ago in training, I was performing back escapes and badly popped my rib during a misdirectional escape. After some time trying to train with it, myself and the team decided it was best to go ahead and reschedule the current matches that are planned,” Gordon Ryan wrote on Instagram. “In other words, I won’t be competing until next year, but I will be at the events to see all my amazing supporters and coach my team. Sorry everyone, this is just part of the game.”
Ryan was supposed to main event the UFC Fight Pass Invitational on Dec. 10 versus Mason Folwer. The event was set to be held at the UFC APEX with Geroges St-Pierre on commentary. It's unclear who will be the new main event now that he's withdrawn.