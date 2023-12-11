Gordon Ryan gushes over Jon Jones after training together (VIDEO)
Gordon Ryan described Jon Jones as 'impressive.'
By Amy Kaplan
On Sunday night, after the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5, Gordon Ryan spoke to the media about his experience training with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
“With Jon, he’s very similar to GSP, George St-Pierre, in that he’s not the best in any one area, but the way he combines everything is just on another level,” Ryan said of Jones. “Even just grappling, his ability to intuitively change his game plan is incredibly impressive."
Jones and Ryan trained together ahead of UFC 295 while Jones was preparing to face off with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.
“I was very impressed with him as a person and an athlete all around,” Ryan said of training with the MMA GOAT. “You don’t know what to expect when training with athletes from other sports, but Jones’s wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and quick learning are top-notch.”
Jones made his heavyweight debut. When Jones stepped back into the Octagon after nearly three years away, he submitted Ciryl Gane in just