GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix bracket revealed
By Amy Kaplan
The GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament brackets have been revealed. The drawing of the names took place on Wednesday in Amsterdam.
According to an official press release, "the four lower-seeded fighters selected which quarter-final they wanted to compete in while the four top-seeded fighters then selected which fighter to face in the opening round. As a result, the 'King of Kickboxing' Rico Verhoeven (61-10, 20 KO) opted to fight France’s Sofian Laïdouni (35-2-1, 17 KO) in the fourth quarter-final of night."
Here's how the whole line-up shook out.
GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix Tournament bracket
Quarter-Final 1
Levi Rigters (15-1, 7 KO) vs. Uku Jürjendal (20-8, 16 KO)
Quarter-Final 2
Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro (25-3-1, 13 KO) vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh (65-1, 58 KO)
Quarter-Final 3
Nordine Mahieddine (28-15, 13 KO) vs. Nabil Khachab (26-4-1, 4 KO)
Quarter Final 4
Rico Verhoeven (61-10, 20 KO) vs. Sofian Laïdouni (35-2-1, 17 KO)
Semi-Final 1
Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2
Semi-Final 2
Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4
Heavyweight Grand Prix Final
Winner of SF 1 vs. Winner of SF 2
The GLORY Heavyweight Grand Prix is an eight-man one-night tournament where the winner walks away with $500,000 and a Grand Prix title.
The card will take place on March 9 from the GelreDome soccer stadium with 30,000 fans expected to attend.
Please check GLORYKickboxing.com for full viewing information.