Gegard Mousasi says Derek Brunson is refusing to fight him
Gegard Mousasi wants to fight Derek Brunson after the Bellator - PFL merger.
By Amy Kaplan
Gegard Mousasi wants to fight Derek Brunson but the feeling does not appear to be mututal.
The Bellator fighter took to Twitter to call out the new PFL signee, now that the two promotions have merged.
"Update: PFL wants to fight me very soon against @DerekBrunson. Derek refused to accept the fight again. He said he wanted nothing to do with it. 3x he has refused to fight me over the years. The fans lose. Let’s hope PFL can find me a MW. I am ready," he tweeted.
So far Brunson has not replied to the call-out publicly.
Mousasi is on a two-fight losing skid having dropped fights versus Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards. The former champion wants to take on the former UFC fan favorite who made his PFL debut at the PFL Finals on Nov. 24. He fought and beat former PFL champion Ray Cooper III.