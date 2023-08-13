Gabriel Maestre batters Travon Marshall in two rounds (Video)
With both undefeated records on the line, Gabriel Maestre destroys Travon Marshall in two rounds.
It was supposed to be a coming-out party for Travon Marshall (8-1, 7 KOs), who is from nearby Capitol Heights, MD, but instead, it turned out to be a nightmare. Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KOs) scored a brutal second-round TKO of Marshall as the referee had no choice but to stop it, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
In the first round, both men exchanged left jabs and had moments in the round where a one-two combination would land, getting the attention of the other fighter. It was a highly contested round where both felt each other’s power. Maestre would land an overhand right in the middle of the second round, immediately folding Marshall, causing the fight's first knockdown.
After Marshall got up, he threw caution to the wind as he would land some big shots on Maestre, but Maestre was determined to finish his opponent. After a few big right hands and left hooks, Marshall continued to fold and eventually went down, with the referee having to stop the fight.