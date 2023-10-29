Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou post-fight press conference video [CANCELED]
Here's how to watch the post-fight press conference for free.
By Amy Kaplan
After a wild 10 rounds, the judges scored the close fight for Tyson Fury and not Francis Ngannou like many fighters, fans and media thought.
Here's how you can watch the full post-fight press conference.
Unfortunately there will be no post-fight press conference as previously scheduled due to Top Rank canceling it. There's no word at the moment why it's been scrapped but we'll update when we have some answers.
Full Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou results
- Tyson Fury defeated Francis Ngannou via split decision (95-94, 93-96, 94-95)
- Fabio Wardley defeated David Adeleye via TKO, Round 7 - 3:43
- Joseph Parker defeated Simon Kean via KO, Round 3 - 2:04
- Arslanbek Makhmudov defeated Junior Anthony Wright via TKO, Round 1 - 1:10
- Moses Itauma defeated Istvan Bernath via TKO, Round 1 - 1:53