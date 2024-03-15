Full UFC Vegas 88 predictions and odds: Will Tai Tuivasa break his losing skid?
Tai Tuivasa is on a three fight slump. Can he bounce back with a win over Marcin Tybura?
Josiane Nunes (-135) vs. Chelsea Chandler (+114)
Ranked women's bantamweights battle it out when Josiane Nunes (10-1) looks to hold her No. 13 spot against the No. 14 ranked Chelsea Chandler (5-2). Nunes has impressed so far in the UFC going 3-0 with the promotion overall. She has seven career knockout victories but is at a six-inch height disadvantage against the 5 foot 8 inch Chandler.
Chandler dropped a unanimous decision to Norma Dumont in her last fight and is 1-1 with the UFC. The Invicta veteran has three finish victories in her career and is quite durable. She must use her physical advantages to keep Nunes out of the pocket where she's most dangerous.
Prediction: Chandler by decision
Natan Levy (+260) vs. Mike Davis (-325)
Lightweights Natan Levy (8-1) and Mike Davis (10-2) will each look to prove they are the next big contender in the division. Both fighters will want to show they are still relevant in the ever-changing lightweight landscape after not competing since 2022. They are each coming off of wins and only tasted defeat once in the Octagon.
Levy is at a height disadvantage, standing at only 5 feet 9 inches compared to Davis who stands at 6 feet even. Levy performs best when outworking opponents over three rounds. He's not known as a finisher or for his knockout ability, as he has only three submission stoppages to his credit. Davis however is a strong boxer with seven career knockout victories. Look for him to establish range and blast Levy's chin at every opportunity.
Prediction: Davis by knockout round two
Gerald Meerschaert (-245) vs. Bryan Barberena (+200)
Middleweights square off when veterans Gerald Meerschaert (35-17) and Bryan Barberena (18-11) take the Octagon. Both competitors will look to this fight as a chance to get things going in the right direction after suffering a series of losses.
Meerschaert is a BJJ black belt who has been with the UFC since 2016. He has an astounding 27 career submission victories. Things haven't been easy lately for the 36-year-old as he suffered losses to Joe Pyfer and Andre Petroski in his last two fights. However, Meerschaert always has a chance to win when he gets an opponent to engage on the ground. Look for him to avoid Barberena's wild striking and initiate grappling exchanges.
Barberena is a former welterweight, known for putting on exciting wars with men like Matt Brown and Vicente Luque. He usually throws caution to the wind, preferring action-packed striking battles over methodical performances. Barberena has lost his last three fights and was submitted twice in that stretch. It would be wise for him to avoid the clinch and make Meerschaert uncomfortable in the kickboxing exchanges.
Prediction: Meerschaert by submission second round