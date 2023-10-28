Francis Ngannou walks out with Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman for Tyson Fury fight
Francis Ngannou walk out includes two former UFC champions
By Adam Stocker
After over four hours of waiting, the main event walkouts finally took place. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou walked to the ring first. Ngannou was accompanied by former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya.
The walk out started with a sillouette wearing a robe and crown walking forward. The cameras cut inside the arena, where people were waving Cameroon flags. The cameras stopped on the ring and focused on legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer. In the background played Drake's Started From the Bottom, while Buffer read out Ngannou's accomplishments.
The camera then cut to a shot at the back of the entrance facing the ring. The lights centered on a throne with Ngannou's name across the back of it and two men on both sides of the throne. Ngannou stepped out of the throne revealing one of the men beside him to be boxing legend Mike Tyson. Ngannou had a robe removed by a member of his team, to reveal a robe underneath. Tyson then removed the crown. Drake's God's Plan was playing in the background.
As Ngannou started walking towards the ring, the cameras cut to English soccer legend Rio Ferdinand in the front row and then showed a hooded Eminem. Usman and Adesanya then joined Ngannou as he continued his walk. The three former UFC champions are united by their African roots. Usman and Adesanya are both of Nigerian descent. The cameras then cut to former UFC champion Chuck Liddell watching on.
As Ngannou walked up the steps into the ring, Vince McMahon was seen standing in the background. Ngannou then waved to the crowd before heading to the referee to have his gloves checked.