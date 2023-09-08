Francis Ngannou unimpressed in first face-off with Tyson Fury (Video)
Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury faced off for the first time ahead of their boxing fight on Oct. 28.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, and boxing heavyweight legend Tyson Fury faced off for the first time ahead of their boxing fight on Oct. 28.
Ngannou seemed uninterested in Fury and even yawned and rolled his eyes as the two squared off in London on Thursday.
Tyson Fury says he'll beat Francis Ngannou in a cage and the ring
Ahead of the face-offs, the two participated in a press conference, where Fury said he thinks he'd beat Ngannou in MMA and boxing.
“I think I could beat you in a cage. I would kick your a** in a cage, no problem. I’ll beat you in a boxing ring and then I’ll kick your a** in a cage. 100 percent. I’ll beat you at boxing, and I’ll beat you in a cage, No problem," Fury said (h/t MMA Fighting). "I’ll beat him at boxing and I’ll beat him at a cage fight, no two ways about it.”
Ngannou only laughed telling Fury, "You can’t even think about that. Focus on boxing for right now."
Tyson Fury says he's 'bullet proof' against Francis Ngannou's knockout power
Many fans have wondered how Fury will fare against the insane knockout power that Joe Rogan called Ngannou's “nuclear option.”
“I’m bulletproof,” Fury said. “So many people have tried knocking me out before or beating me and I’ve been successful for 15 years in a row, 34 contests and two-time undefeated champion. I’ve heard it all before. All the bulls*** that fighters like to say, I’m going to do this, do that.
Fury continued, “Listen good luck to him in his training camp, good luck to him and his trainers and Mike Tyson and his other trainer [Eric Nicksick], I met him in Vegas a few times, and that’s it. Bring your A-game, and let’s have a fight. Let’s have a f****** fight. That’s what we’re being paid to do. All this talking is what it is, but at the end of the day, we’re going to go in there and we’re going to fight.”