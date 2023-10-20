Francis Ngannou trolled everyone, door break was fake (VIDEO)
Francis Ngannou and GymShark pranked the internet and it worked.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou is the ultimate prankster and we all fell for it. According to a new video posted by GymShark, the viral video of Ngannou shattering the glass on a door was a set-up and not actually an accident like we previously thought.
The video shows how the prank was set up.
They created a storefront and a glass door to shatter when Ngannou tried to open it. The video then features the outlets that reported the incident when it happened including The Daily Mail, MacLife and even PFL themselves.
"Here's how we did it," the video is captioned. "We turned his boxing gym into a fake store and we hired a stunt double."
It wasn't even Francis who broke the fake door. And everyone fell for it.
The video also reveals they "leaked" it on Reddit from a burner account. Then they leaked it to Instagram accounts
"gotcha," the video ends.
MMA Twitter reacts to being punked by Francis Ngannou
Many people took to Twitter to respond to the prank reveal.
"why would they even do this lol," someone asked. Another person agreed, tweeting, "What's the point??? It's not even advertising the GymShark brand?"
"I knew it was fake (they 100% fooled me),"another fan joked.
Ngannou will fight Tyson Fury at the end of the month in Saudi Arabia for one of the biggest boxing-MMA cRossover fights since the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.