Francis Ngannou speaks out after unimaginable tragedy
Francis Ngannou has spoken out after news broke that his 18-month-old son had died.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC champion turned boxer Francis Ngannou has suffered an unimaginable loss. According to a Cameroonian news site, 237online.com, Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe has died.
After the news broke, Ngannou took to Twitter to post a cryptic message to his fans seemingly confirming the unfortunate news.
"What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?" he wrote. "Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm f*cking tired."
There have been no additional details released at this time.
Francis Ngannou reacts to the death of his son
The original news report states that the entire country has rallied behing Ngannou. "Faced with this terrible ordeal, all of Cameroon is rallying behind Francis Ngannou. From Batié, his native village in the West, to Douala where he grew up, passing through every town and village in the country, messages of support and condolences are pouring in to comfort the bruised champion," the report reads (translated from French by Google).
Several people flooded the comments to send their sympathies to Ngannou including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor who wrote, "I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time."
Other fighters also reacted to the news. "I’m a father with a kid about the same age and I can’t even imagine, I hope you find your peace brotha you deserve it," Terrance McKinney wrote on Twitter.
MMA champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino tweeted a prayer for Ngannou and his family. "Dear lord, I pray you comfort Francis and his family. Surround him with your love and ensure he is protected by your guidance as he grieves this loss. Give him the strength to know that heaven is eternal and they will be together soon as this life is just a blink of an eye. I ask this in your name. Amen," she tweeted.
Ngannou's coach Eric Nicksick also reacted to the news, giving fans an inspiring message in the process. "It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time," he wrote. :Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say 'I love you,' more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed."
Ngannou is coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua earlier this year. Ngannou relinquished his UFC title in a protest over fighter pay and entered free agency. He signed with the PFL and fought Tyson Fury in a boxing fight in 2023. He was expected to make his PFL debut later this year but its unclear how this death will affect those plans.
This is a developing story and we'll update when more details have emerged.