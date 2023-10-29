Francis Ngannou releases lengthy statement after Tyson Fury loss (VIDEO)
Francis Ngannou took to YouTube after his post-fight press conference was canceled.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia fans, fighters and media thought Francis Ngannou was about to get his hand raised versus Tyson Fury but in the end two judges awarded the win to Fury in what fans are calling a robbery.
Now, the morning after the fight, Ngannou took to YouTube to share his thoughts on the fight, the judges and more.
“I’m confident that I won that fight, but I wasn’t surprised of what happened last night,” Ngannou said. “I knew that it would’ve happened. … I think it’s a shame for boxing. I think it’s a shame for this sport. I think those judges or whoever, they should be sanctioned. I want to understand why those judges judge like that.”
Judges Alan Krebs (95-94) and Juan Carlos Pelayo (96-93) scored the fight for Fury, while Ed Garner had it 95-94 for Ngannou.
Francis Ngannou says he 'might go to PFL' and then come back to boxing
Many are wondering what's next for Ngannou. Would he return to MMA and make his PFL debut or would he stick with boxing for a bit.
It seems even Ngannou isn't quite sure.
“I think Tyson is going to fight Oleksandr Usyk. I don’t know when exactly, so I don’t know when we will be able to do the rematch, but I do believe we’re going to run this back,” Ngannou said. “In the meantime, I still have some MMA fights. I might go to PFL, get some fights and then come back to boxing."
He continued, “We’re going to meet some time soon. It’s been almost two years since I last competed, so I think I should be back in five to six months and at least compete twice next year. I don’t really have a preference (on MMA or boxing), but I do have an excitement for boxing after last night.”
Ngannou is signed with the PFL and is expected to make his debut there sometime in 2024.