Francis Ngannou's ice-cold explanation for Tyson Fury taunt will give you chills (Video)
Francis Ngannou explains why he taunted Tyson Fury after the knockdown.
By Amy Kaplan
During the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight there were a few tiny moments that we at home may not have caught, but Ngannou did.
While talking to Brett Okamoto after the fight he was asked about the dance he did above Fury when he knocked him down in the third round.
Ngannou says he remembers doing it and admits it was payback for something Fury had said to him moments before the fight started.
"Well, because when we started he said 'Let's go to school' and so I'm like, I think you are a bad teacher," Ngannou laughed.
Ngannou ended up not getting the win on Saturday night. Many fans, media and fellow fighters called it a robbery after the scores were read for Fury on two of the judge's scorecards.
So far, Fury has not spoken publicly since leaving the ring, as the post-fight press conference was canceled.