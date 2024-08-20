Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Get all the details for Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III. Find out the full fight card, start time, channel guide, and current betting odds to ensure you're fully prepared for this boxing event.
By Amy Kaplan
GOAT boxer Floyd Mayweather returns for yet another exhibition match. Mayweather will face off with John Gotti in a rematch of their previous fight which ended in chaos. The fight ended when the referee waved off the fight due to excessive trash talking and a massive brawl ensued. The fight took place in Florida with a pro-Gotti crowd and this time they'll fight in Mexico City and hope for a more civilized outcome.
Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight card
- Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, rematch, exhibition, 8 rounds, no weight limit
- Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria, exhibition, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
- Alan David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
- Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez, 6 rounds, lightweights
- Luis Rodríguez vs. Cesar Vaca, 10 rounds, super middleweights
- Aaron Silva vs. Alfonso Flores, 10 rounds, super middleweights
- Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Rodriguez, 10 rounds, female strawweights
- Luis Arias vs. Francisco Rios Amezquita, 8 rounds, middleweights
- Jursly Vargas vs. Bryan Eduardo Carrillo, 4 rounds, lightweights
- Sekaye Maurice Terry vs. Carlos Roberta Rosas, 4 rounds, lightweights
- John Easter vs. Luis Morales Duran, 6 rounds, light heavyweights
- Trenton Joseph Brown vs. Jose Antonio Munoz Guadarrama, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
Mayweather vs. Gotti III fight date & start time
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET
Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III odds
Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III is an exhibition but bets are still being accepted on the fight. As expected, Mayweather is a -3000 favorite and Gotti is the +900 underdog. Odds are from DraftKings. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.