First Bellator event announced since PFL acquisition
- Bellator 302 will be the first Bellator event after PFL buyout
- The event takes place on March 22 in Ireland
- There's still not US broadcast deal in place
By Amy Kaplan
In 2023, the Professional Fighters League announced it had purchased Bellator, its competitor. With that acquisition, the PFL revealed Bellator would remain its own entity but that the two promotions would often intermingle.
The first event of that kind was the PFL vs. Bellator card featuring match-ups from both rosters, including four champ vs. champ fights. Now, according to an official press release, ther first Bellator event has been announced for 2024.
The Bellator Champions Series, Bellator 302 will take place on March 22 in Belfast, Ireland, and will be headlined by Belfast’s Karl Moore vs. Corey Anderson for the Bellator light heavyweight title and Belfast’s Leah McCourt vs. Sinead Kavanagh.
“After the landmark acquisition of Bellator, the Professional Fighters League is excited to officially announce a new era of MMA with the launch of the ‘Bellator Champions Series' global franchise,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The Bellator Champions Series” will feature reigning Bellator Champion fighters defending their titles against the best fighters in the world from the star-studded Bellator roster. Fans will have access to the best competition and the most innovative formats in MMA distributed by leaders in sport including DAZN.”
Bellator 302 fight card
- Corey Anderson (17-6) vs. Karl Moore (12-2) - Light heavyweight title
- Leah McCourt (8-3) vs. Sinead Kavanagh (9-6)
Unfortunately, at press time, no United States broadcast deal has been announced for this card. More fights will also be announced in the coming weeks.