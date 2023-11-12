Fans are concerned after new video of Stipe Miocic surfaces
Stipe Miocic doesn't look like himself in new UFC 295 video.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was supposed to be headlining UFC 295 opposite Jon Jones but that fight was canceled when Jones was injured. Miocic showed up to enjoy the fights anyway and fans are worried after a video of him entering the arena surfaced.
It appears in the video as though Miocic is limping and could potentially be having hip issues.
Here's what MMA Twitter thought of the video.
"Damn was Stipe injured too? Looks like he's pimping....errr limping," someone wrote.
Another fan wrote, "Stipe limping… he woulda got killed by Jones. Thank god that fight didn’t happen lol." Someone else commented, "Why he walking like he 90" to which someone joked that it was "leg day."