Everything you need to know about the UFC Hall of Fame
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC Hall of Fame is a growing list of fighters and fights that UFC president Dana White and his voting panel deem deserving of special recognition. There is a ceremony every year, usually during UFC International Fight Week which honors the men and women who have been voted into the Hall of Fame.
There are four wings to which someone can be entered and are:
- Modern Era Wing
- Pioneer Era Wing
- Fight Wing
- Outstanding Contributions Wing
The exact explanation for each of these wings can be found here. Here are some commonly asked questions about the UFC Hall of Fame, answered as best we know how.
Is there a UFC Hall of Fame building?
At press time there is no physical UFC Hall of Fame building. Unlike other sports (like MLB) there is no place for fans to visit. That could change someday.
How do you get in the UFC Hall of Fame?
UFC president Dana White selects who will enter the UFC Hall of Fame. He and other unnamed UFC employees weigh in on the different categories each year.
Is there a separate UFC Women's Hall of Fame?
No. There is no separation between men and women in the UFC Hall of Fame. Both genders are treated equally.
Who is in the UFC Hall of Fame?
At press time, the UFC has already awarded several UFC Hall of Fame honors and they will be handing out several more this year. Here's who has already made it in.
UFC Hall of Fame Modern Era Wing
- Donald Cerrone (inducted 2023)
- Jose Aldo (inducted 2023)
- Khabib Nurmagomedov (inducted 2022)
- Daniel Cormier (inducted 2022)
- Georges St-Pierre (inducted 2021)
- Rashad Evans (inducted 2019)
- Michael Bisping (inducted 2019)
- Ronda Rousey (inducted 2018)
- Urijah Faber (inducted 2017)
- BJ Penn (inducted 2015)
- Forrest Griffin (inducted 2013)
UFC Hall of Fame Pioneer Wing
- Jens Pulver (inducted 2023)
- Anderson Silva (inducted 2023)
- Kevin Randleman (inducted 2021)
- Rich Franklin (inducted 2019)
- Matt Serra (inducted 2018)
- Kazushi Sakuraba (inducted 2017)
- Maurice Smith (inducted 2017)
- Minotauro Nogueira (inducted 2016)
- Don Frye (inducted 2016)
- Bas Rutten (inducted 2015)
- Pat Miletich (inducted 2014)
- Tito Ortiz (inducted 2012)
- Matt Hughes (inducted 2010)
- Chuck Liddell (inducted 2009)
- Mark Coleman (inducted 2008)
- Randy Couture (inducted 2006)
- Dan Severn (inducted 2005)
- Ken Shamrock (inducted 2003)
- Royce Gracie (inducted 2003)
UFC Hall of Fame Fight Wing
- Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2 (inducted 2023)
- Cub Swanson vs Doo Ho Choi (inducted 2022)
- Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson (inducted 2021)
- Diego Sanchez vs Clay Guida (inducted 2019)
- Dan Henderson vs Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (inducted 2018)
- Pete Williams vs Mark Coleman (inducted 2016)
- Matt Hughes vs Frank Trigg 2 (inducted 2015)
- Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar (inducted 2014)
UFC Hall of Fame Contributors Wing
- Marc Ratner (inducted 2021)
- Art Davie (inducted 2018)
- Bruce Connal (inducted 2018, posthumous)
- Joe Silva (inducted 2017)
- Bob Meyrowitz (inducted 2016)
- Jeff Blatnick (inducted 2015, posthumous)
- Charles “Mask” Lewis (inducted 2009, posthumous)
Who is being inducted into the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame?
Wanderlei Silva and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua are being inducted into the pioneer wing with Frankie Edgar and Joanna Jędrzejczyk being honored in the modern wing. The first fight between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen is being honored in the fight wing. No contributor was announced for 2024.