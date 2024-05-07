Everything to know about Conor McGregor's Lamborghini yacht
Conor McGregor's luxurious life is no secret. He is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and frequently spends money on a wide range of expensive items. One such asset McGregor owns is the iconic Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht worth $3.6 million.
Unsurprisingly, McGregor spends a lot of time on his Lamborghini yacht and this has also become a popular topic in the memes that go viral in the MMA community. He trains on the yacht, rides it at high speeds, hangs out with family and friends, and has even given USADA samples while on the sea. McGregor is a yacht enthusiast and the Lamborghini yacht isn't his first. He owns a triple deck, but the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht is ideal for the speed thrills.
On that note, here's everything to know about the McGregor Lamborghini yacht.
How rare is Conor McGregor Lamborghini yacht?
McGregor's Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht is one of 63 worldwide. Lamborghini teamed up with Italian Sea group Tecnomar to celebrate its founding year, 1963, and created only 63 models and McGregor ordered number 12 as an ode to his Irish whisky brand Proper Twelve.
Conor McGregor Lamborghini yacht top speed, weight, and other details
The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht boasts two MAN V 12 engines that generate 2000 Horsepower each and help the vehicle reach a top speed of 63 knots which is equivalent to over 116 km/h. It is rightly called the 'Supercar of the Sea' as the engineers have heavily focused on making their product quick and smooth to drive.
The yacht is built with carbon fibres used in Lamborghini cars, making it an ultralight vehicle with a maximum weight of 24 tons and 63 feet long. It is clear that Lamborghini has left no opportunity to highlight its founding year through numerical details and has dedicated this yacht to the company's long history. 40 knots, equivalent to 74 km/h, is the recommended cruising speed for the Lamborghini yacht and can it accommodate a maximum of five guests in two bedrooms as well as two crew members.
Speed is not the only highlight of this yacht though, as the interiors including two bedrooms offer a ton of storage space with ambient lighting. The bathrooms are fully built from carbon fiber which makes this vehicle light and perfect for cruising in the open waters.
The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht also takes inspiration from the Sián FKP 37, which is the first super sports car built by the luxury sports cars company. It is easy to identify that the exteriors are from Lamborghini and even the cockpit features the Huracán Evo's leather seats and the Aventador's steering wheel.
Overall, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht makes you feel like you're driving a Lamborghini car. From the three Lambo seats in the driving pit and Huracán vents to the hidden features and styling details, it has everything you'd expect from a premium Lamborghini product.
Conor McGregor best yacht moments
As mentioned before, McGregor loves being on his yacht and has customized it to best suit his needs like training.
McGregor once shared a clip of his training on his Lamborghini yacht and advised his opponents to always be ready. McGregor also likes making the most of his Lamborghini yacht's powerful engines, and one of his most popular videos features him cruising the vehicle while vibing on a Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg track. Another noteworthy moment was McGregor attending the Monaco Grand Prix as he enjoyed the event on his Lamborghini yacht.
McGregor trains a lot with his children and proudly shares their progress. He once shared a heartwarming training video from his Lamborghini yacht. McGregor was teaching his son the fundamentals of striking and his son was carefully learning to defend. That's one way to use luxury!
Apart from these moments, McGregor is often seen relaxing on his Lamborghini yacht and now jokes along with people who talk about his time spent there. McGregor's next opponent for UFC 303, Michael Chandler, once asked him to get off the yacht to which he simply replied that the yacht has a gym.
Conor McGregor's other yachts and luxuries
McGregor's famous quote about his obsession with making and spending money fits in perfectly when we take a look at his list of luxurious items. He owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roaster and Urus, a McLaren 650, a Rolls-Roye Ghost and Phantom Drophead Coupe, and Land Rovers.
Apart from vehicles, McGregor has a collection of some amazing watches. These include the Jacob & Co. Rasputin Tourbillon White Gold Erotic watch worth over $2 million and Patek Philippe World Time ref. 5231J that costs more than $110,000.
Last, but not the least, McGregor has a Prestige 750 Superyacht which is 150 ft. long and has three decks. It costs $3.4 million and McGregor purchased the 2019 edition that has a top speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots. Although this vehicle isn't as fast as the
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Motor yacht, it has a 360-degree terrace, a main suite, and can accommodate eight guests with two crew members.
It is evident that McGregor visits his yachts time and again, and it'll be interesting to see how fruitful his training sessions on the water turn out to be against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024.