Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]

Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.

By Amy Kaplan, James Lockmiller

UFC gloves
UFC gloves / NICHOLAS YEO/GettyImages
Robbie Lawler

No one could have written a better swan song than Robbie Lawler. We all knew UFC 290 was going to be his last and prayed to every MMA God that he'd go out on a win.

Fighting just one days after being indicted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Lawler defeated Niko Price with a highlight reel knockout to put the perfect seal on his career.

“It’s amazing. I’ve had a long career,” Lawler said. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this was possible and I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”

It may be impossible to re-create this kind of moment again.

