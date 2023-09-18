Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Robbie Lawler
No one could have written a better swan song than Robbie Lawler. We all knew UFC 290 was going to be his last and prayed to every MMA God that he'd go out on a win.
Fighting just one days after being indicted into the UFC Hall of Fame, Lawler defeated Niko Price with a highlight reel knockout to put the perfect seal on his career.
“It’s amazing. I’ve had a long career,” Lawler said. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get to where I am today. Without them, none of this was possible and I’m blessed. I’m grateful.”
It may be impossible to re-create this kind of moment again.