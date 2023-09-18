Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Amanda Nunes
One of the greatest women of all time hung up her gloves in 2023. Double champion Amanda Nunes decided to call it a career with both the featherweight and bantamweight titles around her waist.
She laid her gloves on the canvas at UFC 289 after her sixth defense of the 135-pound title.
"Double champion forever. This is the perfect night to retire," she said after the fight. "I have my gym. "I have a couple girls there. I'd love to help them to be able to see [MMA achievements], as well. I have a lot to offer. As a double champ, I know a lot. ... I'll be able to make a girl champion, too. If I really work with one girl, I can make her a champion. I know everything about this game."