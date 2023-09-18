Fansided MMA
FanSided

Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]

Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.

By Amy Kaplan, James Lockmiller

UFC gloves
UFC gloves / NICHOLAS YEO/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 12
Next

Amanda Nunes

One of the greatest women of all time hung up her gloves in 2023. Double champion Amanda Nunes decided to call it a career with both the featherweight and bantamweight titles around her waist.

She laid her gloves on the canvas at UFC 289 after her sixth defense of the 135-pound title.

"Double champion forever. This is the perfect night to retire," she said after the fight. "I have my gym. "I have a couple girls there. I'd love to help them to be able to see [MMA achievements], as well. I have a lot to offer. As a double champ, I know a lot. ... I'll be able to make a girl champion, too. If I really work with one girl, I can make her a champion. I know everything about this game."

HOME/UFC