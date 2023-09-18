Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Zak Cummings & Ed Herman
Normally we'd give these guys their own little section but they retired after fighting each other, so that's a little different.
The bout happened on April 15 and Zac Cummings beat Ed Herman.
“I started this pro career in Missouri,” Cummings said in his post-fight interview. “I fought here six years ago when the UFC came. Six years ago to the day, I get to do it again. You guys showed out. I love you guys. I could not be more grateful …. I got two fights on my contract. I’ve got one left. I can’t think of a better way to go out than in front of this crowd of you guys.”
The it was Herman's turn, “Congratulations Zak – what a way to go out in front of your crowd. I want to thank the UFC, fans and everyone else for the support over the last 17 years. I think I’m going to hang them up here in this cage.”
Juan Espino
Juan Espino might be one of the more puzzling retirements we've seen. Espino only lost one fight in the UFC and well on his way to becoming a staple in the promotion.
But he revealed that due to injuries, he'd be hanging up his gloves on April 21.
"Well up to this point. Amazing journey to be among the best fighters in the world and I did it, maybe it wasn't how I wanted but injuries leave me no choice. I want to thank all the people who supported me in this adventure to @ufc for giving me the opportunity and all the sponsors who helped me, the coaches, training partners, teams etc. I really have a special place in my heart. THANK YOU TO ALL," he wrote on Instagram.