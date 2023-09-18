Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Jorge Masvidal
We knew the time was drawing near, but fans were not ready to see Jorge Masvidal hang up the gloves.
His retirement came on April 8 after he lost to Gilbert Burns via decision at UFC 287. The moment came after being crowned BMF, being honored with Fighter and KO of the year and securing the fastest KO in UFC history.
His career was nothing short of spectacular.
"I love everybody here," said Masvidal after the fight. "This is where I started my career. It's been a long 20 years, 50-some fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player don't have that 3-pointer no more. Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don't feel the same when I get in here no more. It's been 20 long years."
He ends his career with 35 wins and 17 losses.