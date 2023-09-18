Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Lina Lansberg
Lina Lansberg, who made her UFC debut in 2016, hung up her gloves for good in early February.
The retirement was a long time coming as she'd dropped her las four in a row.
"Thank you so much for all the love and support. This has been a hell of a ride and to start fighting is the best thing I’ve ever done. It has given me so so much.But now it’s time to move on. I’m done," she wrote on Feb. 18.
Raphael Assuncao
On March 11, Raphael Assuncao left his gloves in the Octagon after losing to Davey Grant.
“Thank you God for giving me the strength up to this age,” Assuncao said in the cage. “Thank you to my family for giving me 100 percent support. Thanks to the UFC and you guys calling these shows. It’s such a tough career. I was able to do this for 19 years as a professional, but I think my time has come now. I put a lot of effort into this training camp away from my family, and I think that’s it for me.”
Assuncao lost five of his last six appearances and leaves the sport on a 28-10 record.
Steven Peterson
After Peterson lost his fight at UFC San Antonio, he hung up his gloves for good.
“I wasn’t planning on retiring tonight, but I know my time has come,” Peterson said in the Octagon after the fight.
He was riding a two-fight losing streak, exiting the sport with a pro record of 19-11.