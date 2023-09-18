Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua
The first legend of 2023 has retired.
Fans knew that Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua's fight versus Ihor Potieria would be his last, but it didn't lessen the blow.
Rua lost his final fight via first-round TKO in Brazil at UFC 283.
Rua suffered his third straight loss including a second round technical submission to Paul Craig anf a split decision loss to Ovince St. Preux.
His final win, a split decision over Antônio Rogério Nogueira came in 2020.
Glover Teixeira
Glover Teixeira went from fighting for a UFC title, to hanging up his gloves.
The former UFC light heavyweight champion announced his retirement on Jan. 21 after his loss to Jamahal Hill.
"I think I'm too tough for my own good, too tough for my own health," Teixeira said while leaving his gloves in the cage.
Teixeira was a former UFC light heavyweight champion and left the sport on 33-9 professional record.