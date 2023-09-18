Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Claudio Silva
Claudio "Hannibal" Silva announced his retirement on Jan. 15 via an Instagram post.
"I’m write this letter today with the most upmost gratitude and appreciation to you and my coaches and team," he said. "I’d like to announce my retirement.Since I start compete in mma and UFC. I’ve had nothing but positive memories and special moments that I will never forget thank you everyone that helped me achieve my goals as a man, athlete and sportsman. I wish nothing but the best to all my coaches, fans, friends, family members."
He also shared a series of images throughout his career.
Silva had lost his last three in a row, three unanimous decision losses to James Krause, Court McGee and Nicolas Dalby.
His last win came via a first-round neck crank in 2019.