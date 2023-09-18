Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Leah Letson
Leah Letson might not be the most well-known female UFC fighter of all time, but she did make several appearances in the big show.
Letson announced her retirement via Instagram on January 9 with a legthy statement.
"It is with mixed emotions I am announcing my official retirement from MMA. Although it is somewhat sad to say goodbye to the sport that has been a part of me for so long, it is something that I have been thinking about for a while, and know I need to do. I have accomplished what I set out to accomplish: I made it to the biggest MMA stage in the world with the UFC. I was even able to compete on The Ultimate Fighter show. At my peak, I was ranked No. 9 in the world and I am proud to have had a successful career. However, it is important to know when to hang it up. For me, that time is now."
You can read the full statement here.
Letson was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 28 where she defeated Bea Malecki but lost to Macy Chiasson. She appeared twice in the Octagon after that defeating Julija Stoliarenko and losting to Felicia Spencer in 2021.
Her last fight was supposed to be Chelsea Chandler in Oct. 2022 but Letson withdrew from the fight and never competed again.