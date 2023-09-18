Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
Non-UFC retirements we'd like to recognize
There are some important retirements that happened outside of the UFC and we'll update those here when they happen.
- Fedor Emelianenko - Retired on Feb. 4 following a loss to Ryan Bader in Bellator cage.
- Benson Henderson - Retired on March 10 following loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 292.
- John Salter retired on March 31 after winning his Bellator 293 fight.
- Ray Borg announced his (second) retirement on April 21 after cutting cut from Bellator roster following Bellator 295 weight miss.
- Chad Mendes retired on April 29 after his BKFC 41 fight.
- Marlon Moraes retired (again) after his run in the 2023 PFL season. He announced it officially in June 8.
- Stevie Ray retired on June 23 after getting eliminated from the 2023 PFL season.