Fansided MMA
FanSided

Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]

Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.

By Amy Kaplan, James Lockmiller

UFC gloves
UFC gloves / NICHOLAS YEO/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
12 of 12
Next

Non-UFC retirements we'd like to recognize

There are some important retirements that happened outside of the UFC and we'll update those here when they happen.

  • Fedor Emelianenko - Retired on Feb. 4 following a loss to Ryan Bader in Bellator cage.
  • Benson Henderson - Retired on March 10 following loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 292.
  • John Salter retired on March 31 after winning his Bellator 293 fight.
  • Ray Borg announced his (second) retirement on April 21 after cutting cut from Bellator roster following Bellator 295 weight miss.
  • Chad Mendes retired on April 29 after his BKFC 41 fight.
  • Marlon Moraes retired (again) after his run in the 2023 PFL season. He announced it officially in June 8.
  • Stevie Ray retired on June 23 after getting eliminated from the 2023 PFL season.

Next. Did Joe Rogan ever fight in the UFC?. dark

HOME/UFC