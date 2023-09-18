Every UFC retirement in 2023 [UPDATED]
Here's a running list of every UFC fighter who has retired in 2023 so far.
10 of 12
Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee worked his way back to the UFC only to retired pretty much immediately.
Lee returned after a few years in other organizations and lost via a 55-second submission loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov.
He announced his retirement on Instagram shortly after.
"To make a long story short, I've decided to retire from MMA and the UFC," Lee said in an Instagram post. "It's been 12 years, 12 long years of me being the best fighter that I can be and a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication for me to try to be the best fighter in the world. When I look back on it, I had a hell of a career."