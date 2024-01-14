Every UFC knockout of 2024
Here are all the knockouts that took place in the UFC in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC 297
Gillian Robertson
Gillian Robertson defeated Polyana Viana via a brutal ground and pound TKO earning the first knockout win of the card. She stopped the fight with strikes after three back-to-back submissions in the early prelims.
Neil Magny
Neil Magny was just seconds away form losing his fight to Mike Malott before he secured an ideal position and unleashed massive ground and pound to finish him with just seconds left.
Stat tuned for more potential knockouts.