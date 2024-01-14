Every UFC knockout of 2024
Here are all the knockouts that took place in the UFC in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC Vegas 84 (6 knockouts)
There were a whopping six KO's/TKO's at the UFC's first event of the year. The card, taking place on Jan. 13, was hosted at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Joshua Van
The first knockout of 2024 belongs to Joshua Van who finished Felipe Bunes with ground and pound in the second round of their fight.
Nikolas Motta
Next came a quicker finish when Nikolas Motta shocked with an underdog KO of Tom Nolan in the second fight of the night.
Jean Silva
Three KO's in three fights continued with Jean Siva's TKO of Westin Wilson.
Marcus McGhee
We then got a standing TKO when Marcus McGhee stunned Gaston Bolaños with a flurry.
Brunna Ferreira
The first KO of the main card belonged to Brunna Ferreira who landed a beautiful flying knee and finished with punches versus Phil Hawes.
Magomed Ankalaev
Then, in the main event, Magomed Ankalaev literally punched his way into a potential title shot when he stopped Johnny Walker with an insane right hook.
Stat tuned for more potential knockouts at UFC 297.