Every UFC knockout of 2024
Here are all the knockouts that took place in the UFC in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
As 2024 charges forward, a new chapter in the UFC's storied saga unfolds every Saturday night - be it in the known grounds of the Apex or a packed arena in a faraway city. With every Fight Night and pay-per-view event, the promotion keeps on delivering a vivid mix of exhilarating fights and mediocre matchups.
Sometimes the anticipated matchups end in a snooze fest; other times an unexpected booking shines through as the 'Fight of the Night, earning the participants the much-coveted $50,000 bonus. But what fans look forward to most in every UFC fight is an unforgettable knockout.
A knockout, abbreviated to KO, is any legal strike or combination of strikes that renders the opponent incapable of continuing to fight. In MMA terms, it is often labeled as 'shutting the lights out' for fun. A technical knockout or TKO, meanwhile, is when the referee intervenes and decides that one of the fighters cannot safely continue the fight.
The intervention usually takes place when the losing party seems to be unable to defend themselves or is visibly falling unconscious.
There are some other variations of TKO as well, such as the doctor's stoppage which takes place when the cage-side physician deems a fighter unfit to continue. The corner stoppage is another type of TKO, when the coaches or other cornermen throw in the towel, metaphorically speaking, to protect their fighter.
There is another form of knockout which is rare in the UFC or MMA in general but not unheard of - the double knockout. In a double KO, both combatants land blows and lose consciousness temporarily at the same time, rendering them unable to continue simultaneously. In such cases, there is no winner. The match is declared a draw.
2024 has seen its fair share of exciting knockouts inside the UFC octagon. Following is an exhaustive list of all the KOs that took place this year:
This story will be updated throughout the year, please check back often.