Every UFC fighter who missed weight in 2024
A running list of all the UFC fighters who weren't so lucky on the scale in 2024.
By Anwesha Nag
UFC 297
Two fighters missed weight on the first pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 297 took place in Toronto, Canada, and it porved to be too difficult for two fighters.
Malcolm Gordon
Malcolm Gordon tipped the scales coming in at 127.5, making him 1.5 pounds heavy for his bout with Jimmy Flick. This was the second weight miss in a row for Gordon. He also missed weight for his UFC 286 fight with Jake Hadley in Marc 2023. He was fined 30 percent of his purse.
He was the first fighter on the card to miss weight, but he was not the last.
OFFICIAL RESULT: TBD
Ramon Taveras
Ramon Taveras weighed in at 139.75 pounds, a whole 3.75 pounds over for his fight with Serhiy Sidey. This was meant to be a bit of a redemption story for Taveras who fought Sidey at DWCS in September. He lost that match via a brutal knockout but made it to the big show on his second try two months later. This is not a good start to his official UFC career. He was fined 30 percent of his purse due to the amount of weight he was over.
OFFICIAL RESULT: TBD
This story will be updated throughout the year, please check back often.