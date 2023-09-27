Here’s how ESPN's announcement will affect UFC fans
ESPN+ is about to get more expensive.
By Amy Kaplan
It's never been more expensive to be a fight fan. If you want to watch Bellator, you need Showtime, PFL Challenger Series is on FUBO, boxing is on DAZN and UFC is on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. And that's just the basics. You might also need FITE TV, Amazon Prime or other devices if you are a die-hard.
And now, ESPN+ prices are going up.
How much is the ESPN price increase?
According to ESPN, the digital streaming platform ESPN+ monthly subscription will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 ($99.99 to $109.99 for the annual option). The good news is the UFC PPV price of $79.99 isn't changing. Not right now anyway.
This price increase also affects those with the ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ bundle and goes from $12.99 per month to $14.99 per month.
These price increases come just weeks after a letter was sent by attorneys for UFC, NBA and NFL to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office asking for quicker removal of illegal streams of their events.