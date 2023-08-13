ESPN accused of 'erasing' Francis Ngannou from the UFC history books (Photo)
MMA Twitter noticed a mistake on the UFC broadcast that's caused a bit of an uproar.
By Amy Kaplan
An innocent mistake during the broadcast of UFC Vegas 78 has caused a lot of upset amongst the UFC fanbase, and we can see why.
During the walkout for the Tafon Nchukwi fight a graphic flashed on the screen identifying Nchukwi as the first fighter from Cameroon in UFC history.
And that's not correct.
In fact, Francis Ngannou was also from Cameroon and he achieved the UFC heavyweight title. He's widely considered to be one of the best UFC heavyweight champions of all time, as well.
Ngannou left the UFC amid a very public battle with UFC president Dana White over fighter pay and fighter contract conditions. He's now signed to the PFL and has a huge boxing fight with Tyson Fury scheduled for later this year.
MMA Twitter blasted ESPN, UFC for slight to Francis Ngannou
Ngannou himself tool to Twitter to share a photo of himself with his UFC belt and his countries flag.
And MMA Twitter was not going to let them get away with it.
So far neither ESPN, the UFC or Dana White has addressed the mistake.
Nchukwi lost his fight to Dobson via a unanimous decision. The loss marked his third straight under the UFC banner.