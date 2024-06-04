Eduarda Moura is UFC Louisville fighter to watch
By Safeer M S
The UFC began June with UFC 302 which couldn’t get the fans excited except for a couple of fights. Nonetheless, the main event between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev delivered. This weekend, the UFC goes to Louisville for a fight night event headlined by a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Nassourdine Imavov. On the co-main event, Dominick Reyes returns to face-off with Dustin Jacoby.
The main and co-main event will likely be the main selling point of the fight night. However, exciting fights are there on the main and preliminary cards. Teen sensation Raul Rosas Jr. takes on Ricky Turcios, and Bruno Ferreira takes Dustin Stloztsfus in potential fan-friendly encounters in the main card. On the preliminary card, Thiago Moises will be looking to start a winning streak against Ľudovít Klein who is on a four-fight unbeaten streak.
Despite all these male fights, a rising Brazilian female phenom might likely steal the show at UFC Louisville. The woman in question is Eduarda Moura, an undefeated strawweight who made her UFC debut in style at UFC Sao Paulo, finishing Montserrat Conejo Ruiz. At UFC Louisville, Moura will be looking to keep her undefeated record intact with a victory over compatriot Denise Gomes who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Angela Hill.
Like Moura, Denise got a UFC contract with a win in Dana White’s Contender Series. However, at 24, Denis is six years Moura’s junior. The duo will fight in the preliminary card of UFC Louisville. In her professional MMA career, Moura has finished nine of her ten fights, four via KO/TKO and 5 via submission. However, she has only fought once in the UFC. On the other hand, Gomes is two and two in four fights with a 20-second knockout victory over Yazmin Jauregui at UFC 290.
With top-notch BJJ and considerable power for a strawweight, Moura is a force to be reckoned with. Despite her older age, she is a slight betting favorite over Gomes. All of Gomes’ losses in the UFC were by decision while the wins were via KO/TKO. Moura has it in her to be the first fighter to finish Gomes in the UFC. She had finished her opponent via rear naked choke submission on the Contender Series before she finished Ruiz via ground and pound on her UFC debut.
Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes takes place on the UFC Louisville undercard
Gomes’ recent loss was to Angela Hill who recently got into the top ten of the strawweight rankings with an impressive finish of Luana Pinheiro. Her debut loss in the UFC was to Loma Lookboonmee who currently has a three-fight winning streak in the division. The losses have aged well for Gomes but she will likely lose two in a row as she has to face Moura at UFC Lousiville. The strawweight division of the UFC does not have any contenders left for Zhang Weili except for the undefeated Tatiana Suarez.
The division needs some spice and Moura can bring it. Weili has looked unbeatable recently, particularly as she has incorporated wrestling into her game. A victory over Gomes and two more victories in the top ten or fifteen will put Moura as a potential number-one contender. Gomes is a tough outing for any strawweight. Therefore, a dominant finish over her will ring some alarm bells in the division, potentially setting up a title clash in one or two years.