Early preview & prediction for Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov
By Jake Foley
In October 2020, Impa Kasanganay was on the wrong end of an unforgettable knockout against Joaquin Buckley. Since then, the Kill Cliff FC affiliate has bounced back outside of the UFC by earning a contract on the PFL Challenger Series and winning $1 million for the 2023 light heavyweight season.
Kasanganay's 2024 regular season went as planned, with two TKO wins coming against Alex Polizi and Jakob Nelson. During the PFL Playoffs, the 30-year-old looked to extend his impressive run against American Top Team's Josh Silveira, which was a rematch from the 2023 championship fight.
Kasanganay did what he does best and outclassed Silveira in a three-round striking battle to secure a unanimous decision win. The reigning light heavyweight king is now one fight away from cashing his second $1 million check and extending his inspiring comeback story.
Before Kasanganay vs. Silveira, Dovlet Yagshimuradov and Rob Wilkinson battled for a spot in the light heavyweight championship fight. Wilkinson won the 2022 season at 205 pounds, while Yagshimuradov is making his debut in the format following the PFL-Bellator merger.
Yagshimuradov's regular season run included wins against Jakob Nedoh (first-round knockout) and Simon Biyong (unanimous decision). Neither of those performances were as impressive as his matchup against Wilkinson. The Turkmenistan representative went toe-to-toe with the former light heavyweight champion and emerged victorious by unanimous decision.
Yagshimuradov vs. Kasanganay will be featured on the 2024 PFL finale with the following matchups - Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Brent Primus (lightweight), Dakota Ditcheva vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight), and Oleg Popov vs. Denis Goltosv (heavyweight). The welterweight and featherweight finalists will also be added once the semifinals take place on August 23.
PFL light heavyweight final Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov Prediction
Let's start with the reigning PFL light heavyweight champion, Impa Kasanganay. The Kill Cliff FC affiliate is an absolute menace in the striking department. Kasanganay's ability to control the distance and dictate the pace of exchanges on the feet makes him a nightmare opponent for any striker.
As for his grappling, Kasanganay's skills have made improvements, but there's room for him to lose close rounds in scrambles and while defending takedowns. The best chance to defeat Kasanganay is continue changing levels and mixing things up, which was shown in the Johnny Eblen fight.
Lastly, Kasanganay's is small for the light heavyweight division, even though Yagshimuradov is the same height. Luckily for him, Kasanganay trades in size for speed and athleticism, which has led to a majority of his success at 205 pounds. The question is, does Dovlet Yagshimuradov have the tools to prevent Kasanganay from winning another $1 million prize?
Well, a pure striking battle isn't suggested for Yagshimuradov. He surely has the power to give any light heavyweight trouble but his funadamentals don't stack up well against Kasanganay, who would love nothing more than five rounds of standup exchanges.
Yagshimuradov has shown flashes of heavy top pressure that could give Kasanganay trouble. The Kill Cliff FC affiliate has reliable takedown defense, but his inability to get off his back consistently may provide openings for Yagshimuradov in their upcoming matchup.
Similar to Kasanganay, Yagshimuradov is slightly undersized in the light heavyweight division. The Turkmenistan fighter does have the power to knock out anyone, while his speed isn't a major talking point like Kasanganay. It's also fair to say his cardio isn't as reliable reliable as Kasanganay.
This fight has all the makings of being a razor-thin judges' decision. The difference-maker could come down to Yagshimuradov mixing in takedowns, even if they are failed attempts. Meanwhile, Kasanganay's speed advantage gives him the opportunity to weave in and out of striking exchanges, potentially stealing rounds with bigger moments.
Official Prediction: Impa Kasanganay by unanimous decision