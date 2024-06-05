Dustin Poirier reveals several injuries, X-ray following UFC 302 loss
By Amy Kaplan
Dustin Poirier went through almost a full five round battle at UFC 302 before he was submitted in the fifth round by a slick Islam Makhachev. Between rounds, Poirier revealed that something in his nose was busted among other injuries he sustained in the flight.
Now, just a few days removed from the fight he's revealing x-rays and a health update. "Nosey O'Donnell" he wrote along with a picture of his nose facing the wrong direction. "Nose is broken bad, rib is broken and my ACL is partially torn. FIGHT LIFE," he wrote in a separate tweet.
Poirier also revealed the broken nose came from an accidental headbutt and not a knee like a fan had assumed. "Knee hit my face. It was the headbutt before. It was accidental, but it hurt," he tweeted.
Did Dustin Poirier retire?
Many fans had wondered if Poirier would retire after the loss, especially after he hinted that it could be his last fight. After the fight Poirier was non-committal about his future in fighting. "I'm not 100 percent, but if this is my last fight I want to dedicate this journey to the people who made me the man I am, and that's the women in my life."
He continued, "My grandmother, I miss you every day and I'm still protected by your prayers. My mother, we've had a crazy life. I love you. Thanks for always having my back. To my wife, I love you so much. I wouldn't be standing here without you. Babe, I don't know if I'd be breathing if it wasn't for you. Parker, daddy is fine. I love you so much. I'm so proud of you. We alright, baby. Always chase your dreams, it's a beautiful thing."
Despite Poirier's resistance, several former fighters have voiced their desire to see him hang up his gloves. Alan Jouban said "I would say walk away. I would tell him to walk away. I think it’s been on his mind for a while. Since I’ve been talking to him for the last three years since I’ve been home [in Louisiana], he’s been bringing it up. ‘I don’t know how many more I left’ and then he gets a fight and then he knocks somebody out ‘one more.’ He gets a loss ‘I can’t live with that loss.’ Gets a win, ‘we’ll see what happens.’ Title fight comes, you can’t turn it down but he’s already got the money fight. People are chasing the belt, or they’re chasing Conor McGregor, and he’s done both."
Michael Bisping agreed with Jouban's sentiments saying, “He’s only 35 years old, he’s got a lot of life left to live, so go off, enjoy yourself,” Bisping said. “That would be my suggestion. I would love to see him fight Volk, I would love to see him fight Gaethje, but for me, I would say the best thing that I ever did was walk away from combat sports."
Whatever happens, we hope Poirier makes the best decision for himself.