Dustin Poirier net worth, record, height, age, when will he fight next
Dustin Poirier is one of the top names and draws in all of mixed martial arts. Not only is he one of the sport's best, but he is also one of the sport's most likable personalities. Whether you see him in the Octagon, or promoting his charity The Good Fight Foundation, he's always doing something the fans can appreciate. Poirier's legacy is stellar both inside and out of the cage no matter if we get to see him grace the Octagon again, or not.
Whether he is conducting back-to-school drives for his charity, or cutting promos for his hot sauce company, Poirier can still compete with the best of them at 155 pounds. Currently ranked No. 4 in the UFC, Poirier is still at the top of the sport despite saying he is not sure if we will continue to compete following his submission loss to the champion Islam Makhachev in June.
Dustin Poirier record, height, weight, & measurables
- Record: 30-9-1
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches tall
- Weight: 155 pounds (lightweight)
- Birthday: Jan. 19, 1989
- Born: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States
- Fighting out of: Coconut Creek, Florida, United States
- Nationality: American
- Reach: 73 inches
- Fight nickname: The Diamond
- Gym: American Top Team
- Head trainer: Mike Brown
Dustin Poirier next fight
According to Poirier, it seems he wants to fight at least one more time before calling it quits. The question is, against who? It would need to be a big enough name for Poirier to have the urge to step back in there. Fighting another up-and-comer like Benoit Saint-Denis who he beat at UFC 299 which earned him a title shot to face Makhachev at UFC 301 does not seem like another likely option. The likes of a trilogy match against Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway seem like they could be formidable opponents, but we will have to wait and see.
Dustin Poirier wife & kids
Poirier is married to his lifelong partner, Jolie Poirier. They share one daughter, Parker Noelle Poirier. Poirier has kept his daughter away from the sport for the most part. However, he did finally allow his daughter to come to the arena and watch him fight at UFC 301. He said he wanted to show her what it looked like to go after your dreams.
Dustin Poirier's net worth
According to Sportskeeda, Dustin Poirier has an estimated net worth of $6 million.
Dustin Poirier endorsements
All UFC athletes including Poirier receive promotional gear from the organization like Venum fight gear during fight week. As well as fight week sponsors, Poirier is also known to have three additional endorsements. Poirier's main endorsements outside of the octagon are Reebok, Robert Graham, and Celsius Energy Drink.
Dustin Poirier salary
Poirier is one of the UFC's biggest stars when it comes to popularity and star power. His base salary has only continued to grow throughout this tenure within the UFC organization.
Poirier fought the current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Newark, New Jersey at UFC 299, and it is reported that he was paid an estimated $1.2 million for his performance. The breakdown consists of a base salary of $1 million his fight of the night bonus of $50,000, and his sponsorships paid out an estimated $32,000 according to mmasalaries.com.
He also fought back in March at UFC 299 against rising star Benoit Saint-Denis in Miami, Florida. His breakdown consists of a base salary of $500,000 to show, and $500,000 to win, which he did by second-round KO. Poirier also is said to have earned a $725,000 PPV payout, and another fight of the night bonus worth $50,000. His sponsorships also tallied up a payout of roughly $21,000.
What is Dustin Poirier's biggest payout?
It comes as no surprise that Poirier's biggest payout comes from his trilogy fight against rival Conor McGregor. According to Sportskeeda, it is estimated that he had a base salary of $1.5 million and a PPV payout of $3.6 million. UFC 264 produced the UFC it's 4th largest gate in the history of the company with several almost $16 million.