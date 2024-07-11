Dustin Poirier goes off on Michael Chandler, Javier Mendez wants Makhachev vs. McGregor & FanDuel fined over PFL
By Amy Kaplan
Dustin Poirier goes off on Michael Chandler
While appearing on The MMA Hour on Wednesday, Dustin Poirier had some strong words for Michael Chandler after his former opponent urged him to retire. “You just got here, buddy. You’re not one of us. You’re not ‘we.’ I’ve been here. ‘We’re good.’ Who’s we? Welcome to the UFC, dude. You’ve got one win in the UFC." He continued, “He’s not one of us. I’ve been cutting my teeth in the UFC since January of 2011. He just got here. Who is we? He’s speaking for the lightweight division? Muscle Milk Mike needs to chill.”
I don't think it's right what Chandler said to Poirier and Poirier has every right to say what he wants to say in response but I don't think it's fair to say Chandler isn't "one of us" that mean girl talk. Poirier is not a bully and he generally takes the high road and the respectful and firm response, this wasn't it.
Javier Mendez wants Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor
Javier Mendez, the coach of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev thinks his student should fight Conor McGregor next. Mendez spoke with Fastest Payout Online Casino about the potential match-up and called it "electrifying."
He's not wrong. The ling standing feud between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov makes this fight a must-watch. Not just the fight but everything leading up to it, the presser, the face-offs, everything. It's an incredible fight to make. But right now McGregor needs to honor his promise to Chandler and then we can talk about what's next.
Betting site FanDuel was fined and forced to pay out thousands over PFL wagers
FanDuel was hit with a $2,000 fine and forced to pay out more than $230,000 in wagers after accepting 34 bets on PFL fights that actually happened a week earlier, MMA Fighting reported.
They were damn lucky it was for a PFL fight and not a UFC fight because there would have been way more bets placed. I also would not be shocked if PFL was also fined, as it seems FanDuel wouldn't have taken the bets if not for the information it was given by PFL. This could have been a multi-million dollar mistake.