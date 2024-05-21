Dustin Poirier & Bud Light are giving away an insane UFC 302 fan package
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is gearing up to fight the reigning champion Islam Makhachev for might be Poirier's last chance at winning an undisputed title. In order to celebrate the potentially monumental moment in Poirier's career Bud Light is giving one lucky fan a chance to enjoy UFC 302 in a way no one ever will.
The sweepstakes "Join Dustin’s Crew for UFC 302" will be gifted to one fan (21+ up) and will include:
- A spot on stage for the pre-fight weigh-in
- Joining Poirier’s entourage for his pre-fight entrance
- Front-row seats at UFC 302 alongside the Bud Light Genie
- Photo opportunity and experience in the Octagon after UFC 302
Fans can enter on Bud Light's Facebook and Instagram pages or here at Easy Wishes.
Watch Dustin Poirier's new Bud Light commercial ahead of UFC 302
“I’m stoked to have Bud Light back in my corner so we can give one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime UFC experience,” Poirier said in an official press release. “With incredible front-row seats alongside the Bud Light Genie and epic access before and after the fight, we’re making it easy to enjoy UFC 302 all weekend long.”
Poirier is coming off a stunning second round knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299. Before that he lost the BMF title fight to Justin Gaethje. Poirier has fought twice for the undisputed lightweight title, once versus Khabib Nurmagomedov and other versus Charles Oliveira. He lost both. He holds wins over Conor McGregor (twice, Michael Chandler, Dan Hooker, Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez and more.
UFC 302 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
- Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu dos Santos
PRELIM
- Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
- Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
FIGHT PASS PRELIM
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
- Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Andre Lima