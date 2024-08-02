Dustin Poirier's 30-day timeline, Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III face off & Jose Aldo returns
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dustin Poirier reveals a 30-day timeline
Dustin Poirier says he's given himself 30 days to decide if he wants to fight again or retire from the sport. “Me and my wife kind of said when we get back from vacation we will – cause obviously you’re drinking and eating whatever you want on vacation – we’ll clean it up, go 30 days, August, and make a decision after that,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “Get in shape, see how I feel. We’ll see, man. I don’t know. … I need to make a solid decision so I can get out of the limbo, because I’m still kind of like fighting myself every day. Not sure what I’m doing.”
I feel like if he's not ready right now to hang up the gloves, he won't be in 30 days. I feel like when it's time to retire, you know and there's no thinking about it. That said, I think Poirier has fights left in him. He won't be a champion but he can be the people's champion and that's a much harder throne to bear and a much harder crown to hold. And there's no one even close to Poirier in the fan's hearts.
Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III face off video
Floyd Mayweather is fighting John Gotti III again on Aug. 24 in Mexico City for another exhibition match. Their first fight was called off by ther referee due to excessive trash talk (I guess that's a thing) and an all out brawl erupted.
Do we really need to see this fight again? Do we really need to see another Mayweather exhibition fight? Are people tuning in for these. I just don't get it. Someone please enlighten me.
Jose Aldo has another UFC fight booked
According to AG Fight, Jose Aldo returns to fight Mario Bautista at UFC 307 on Oct. 5.
Aldo supposedly retired and then came back just for one fight in Brazil to be his swan song but I guess he's back again. I for one am not complaining at all. I love watching Aldo fight. It just seems silly since he was already indicted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Just feels odd.