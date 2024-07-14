Drew Dober posts first statement following loss to Jean Silva
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday at UFC Denver, Drew Dober and Jean Silva fought to an almost full three wound war that had the crowd on their feet. Dober was the hometown favorite fighting in front of his Denver crowd for the first time in 10 years. He was facing Silva, who fought just two weeks prior in a weight class below and Silva showed up. Dober was cut early in the first round and by the time the doctor stopped the fight in the third, blood was everywhere.
Now, following the fight, Dober has taken to social media to address the loss and give an update on his future. "Such an honor to be able to step in there and show off my heart and determination," Dober wrote on social media along with a photo of his eye stiched up. "Thank you, Denver, and the UFC for these moments and opportunities. There is no shame in failure. Just an opportunity to become a better man."
Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva was a FOTY candidate
Silva sang the praises of Dober both in his post-fight Octagon interview and in his one-on-one with FanSided MMA backstage. They earned an extra $50,000 for the fight making it Dober's fourth Fight of the Night bonus.
Silva's stock rose greatly after defeating Dober, due to the quickness of the turnaround, the short notice aspect, the altitude and his overall insanely amazing performance. UFC analyst and coach Din Thomas sung his praises after the win and even suggested he fight Ilia Topuria next.
“Man, I mean, Jean Silva is something else; he is absolutely nasty,” Thomas said during the broadcast. “I was watching the fight next to Mick Maynard, the matchmaker, and I’m sitting there saying if this guy can make 145, let’s just put him in there with Ilia Topuria now. Yeah. He looks the part. His striking looks the part.”
Silva is on an 11-fight win streak with three of those under the UFC banner. He missed weight at UFC 303 but defeated Charles Jourdain via a second-round uppercut knockout. Dober is on a two-fight skid, but is a staple and fan favorite of the UFC with more than 40 MMA fights to his name.