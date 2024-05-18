Drake might have just jinxed Tyson Fury with massive bet
By Amy Kaplan
Drake has become more known for his gambling history than his music career as of late. The rapper has bet on big fights in both boxing and MMA for years and unfortunately has become a bit of a jinx.
According to a bet slip shared by DAZN, the broadcast partner for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, Drake placed a $565,000 wager for Fury to defeat Usyk on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. If Fury wins, he'll pocket just over $1 million. But if he loses it will just be added to his tally of terrible wagers.
Drake will win more than $1 million of Tyson Fury wins
According to the Mirror who tallied up some of the known losses, Drake lost just under $3 million betting on UFC fights. Drake lost $275,000 when he bet that Jorge Masvidal would beat Colby Covington. He lost another $400,000 when he backed Justin Gaethje over Charles Oliveira. But he also wins too, he placed $1 million on Israel Adesanya versus Jarod Cannonier and won double when he placed a $2.3 bet on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann (both won). We'll have to wait and see how this bet plays out during the Fury vs. Usyk main event later tonight.
Unfortunately many fans wonder if this bet was just a massive curse for Fury. "Congratulations Usyk," someone tweeted with a sweating emoji. Another fan wrote, "So fury losing" while another tweeted "Yep usky winning now." We know by looking at his betting history that the "curse" is just a myth. He does win and win a lot, it's just that his losses are much more fun to point out so they get a lot more coverage.
Drake has been in the news quite a bit lately, outside of his betting habits. It's been revealed he leads the list of nominees for the BET Awards and he's been involved in a heated back-to-back diss track war with Kendrick Lamar. There was also a recent shooting outside his Toronto home where a security guard was injured. Needless to say, he's got a lot going on right now.